...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Odisha woman’s body dug out 26 days after she was killed by her boyfriend

Police said Sahaja Alda, 26, allegedly killed the woman in Odisha’s Keonjhar suspecting she was in a relationship with another man

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 10:55 am IST
By Debabrata Mohanty
Advertisement

Twenty-six days after a 21-year-old woman went missing from Odisha’s Keonjhar district, police on Sunday said they exhumed her remains from a forest after a man she was in a relationship with confessed to having murdered her.

Police have seized the motorcycle and the woman’s scarf, slippers, a sharp weapon, and other incriminating material.(Representational/AI-generated image)

Police said Sahaja Alda, 26, allegedly killed the woman suspecting she was in a relationship with another man. Ashok Nayak, a local police officer, said the woman left home on May 11 without her mobile phone. When her family checked her phone records, they found she had received the last call from Alda.

Alda initially denied any knowledge of her whereabouts as the family approached the Keonjhar police superintendent seeking intervention over alleged police inaction, as the woman remained untraceable, and her mother lodged a complaint on May 14.

Also read: 28-year-old man dies, woman collapses at Worli concert; alcohol, drug angle under lens

Police said Alda initially abandoned the body before returning later. He allegedly disposed of his bloodstained clothes near a dam, took the body on his motorcycle to the forest, buried it in a pit, and hid the woman’s belongings and the murder weapon separately.

Police have seized the motorcycle and the woman’s scarf, slippers, a sharp weapon, and other incriminating material.

 
odisha odisha police
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Odisha woman’s body dug out 26 days after she was killed by her boyfriend
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.