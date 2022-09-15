Odisha: Woman shot dead while trying to save husband from giving ‘hafta’

A 45-year-old woman in Odisha’s Nuapada district was allegedly shot dead on Wednesday night while trying to save her husband from an armed youth asking for ‘hafta’ (extortion money).

The woman was sleeping when the accused arrived at her doorstep on Wednesday night.

“When her husband opened the door, he demanded ₹10000 as hafta. When his wife intervened, the man fired at her from his pistol critically wounding her in the stomach,” said a police official.

The woman was shifted to a local hospital in a fire tender as no ambulances were available.

However, she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The woman’s husband said the youth was inebriated when he came to his house and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay him money.

“I told him about my helplessness. When my wife came in front of him and tried to intervene, he fired at her,” he said.

Police said the youth fled after committing the crime.

“Several cases have been lodged against the culprit earlier. He was jailed for around 2 years in a murder case in Lathore area of Bolangir. He was released from prison recently,” the police official said.

The father of the accused is a local gram rakhi.