Odisha's administers over 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine: Health department

As many as 3,32,717 were vaccinated on Monday, against the target of 3 lakh per day fixed by the state government.(AFP file photo)
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 05:50 AM IST

With over 3.32 lakh Covid-19 vaccines administered on Monday, the total number of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Odisha has crossed one crore mark, the state health department informed.

As per a statement, 1,00,25,629 doses have been administered in the state so far, including 81,30,573 first doses. 18,95,056 persons have been fully vaccinated.

As many as 3,32,717 were vaccinated on Monday, against the target of 3 lakh per day fixed by the State Government.

"Due to efficient and effective management of Covid-19 vaccination, Odisha has maintained a negative wastage of 3 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the country. Due to the negative wastage, we have been able to save 2.9 lakh doses of vaccines to date," the state health department said.

There are currently 33,698 active cases in Odisha, according to the union home ministry. As many as 8,40,214 recoveries and 3,590 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

