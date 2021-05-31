Odisha’s biggest jail’s chief warder suspended in Operation Clean Up

The Odisha government on Sunday suspended the chief warder of its biggest jail after mobile phones, SIM cards, mobile chargers, mobile batteries, a pen drive and cannabis were recovered from the prison.

Odisha’s chief of prisons Santosh Upadhyay (DG) said Sudarshan Barik, chief warder of Jharpada Special Jail in Bhubaneswar was suspended after seizure of 6 mobile phones, 4 SIM cards, 5 mobile chargers, a pen drive, 5 mobile batteries and cannabis during Operation Clean Up on Saturday.

Operation Clean Up is being undertaken by the directorate of prisons & correctional services reform to change the jail subculture, Upadhyay said.

Earlier this month, a video of dancing and ganja smoking in Jharpada jail had gone viral in social media bringing embarrassment to the prisons department.

The articles seized from Jharpada jail were found in the prison dining hall and wards, including the segregation ward. An FIR in this regard was lodged at the Laxmisagar police station and the seized articles were handed over to the police, said the police officer.

He added that the cannabis was destroyed as per Odisha model jail manual. “This mission will be intensified till the jail authorities get satisfied with zero contraband articles in their respective jails,” Upadhyay said.

In April this year, police in Koraput seized cash, a mobile phone, dumb-bells, iron rods and a pen drive from some under-trial prisoners following a raid at Jeypore sub-jail.