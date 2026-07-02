Off the rails and back again: The story of Kolkata's trams that BJP's Bengal govt wants to revive

Where trams once threaded through Kolkata, clanging past busy lanes, only two routes now remain of a network that shaped how this city moved, protested, fell in love and, more than once, buried its poets. A tram in Kolkata (Courtesy: CTC)

That may be about to change. West Bengal's new BJP government said last week it wants to revive the tram network, which shut down most services in September 2024.

"We want to revive the environment-friendly public transport system. RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service) has been asked to conduct a survey," state transport minister Arjun Singh said on Sunday.

Officials say the plan is to renovate the existing tracks and preserve the network as heritage infrastructure, while also drawing tourists and offering an eco-friendly transport option. New tram carriages, modelled on those running in Australia and parts of Europe, would follow.

A moving piece of history Trams needed roads first, and Calcutta did not have them. Until the 18th century, the city's streets and lanes were narrow and "kutcha", or unmetalled. No horse carriage could use them, and bullock carts, palanquins and pedestrians filled that gap, according to a 2023 doctoral thesis on Calcutta's transport history, From Palki to Automobile: A 'Transport Revolution' in Calcutta, 1827-1947, by Bishwendu Ghosh.

Circular Road, built in 1742 and metalled in 1799, was the city's first pucca road.

But trams didn't come easily even then. It was only in 1803 that British-era governor-general Lord Wellesley set up a thirty-member committee to push road-building in the city, Ghosh's paper submitted to the department of history at Jadavpur University notes.

In 1865, Bombay got the first licence for a horse-drawn tram, but the project collapsed. So Calcutta, as Kolkata was known then, got there first. Its inaugural horse-pulled tram ran in 1873, a 3.9-kilometre line between Sealdah and Armenian Ghat Street along the Hooghly.

But the Sealdah line was not for the masses. In Ghosh's words, it was conceived as "a lifeline for the trade and commerce hub of Calcutta", built for goods to be moved from the riverfront's docks and jetties to the city's warehouses and the Sealdah terminus.

Each car was hauled by a pair of sturdy Australian walers and served suburban traders' stores in Shova Bazar and along Strand Road, according to an October 29, 1980, HT report that marked the tramways' centenary.

The plan didn't work out. The line was opened for passengers after authorities realised that Calcutta's port canals had by then silted too badly to serve goods traffic reliably.

Nonetheless, the system didn't last long. Losing roughly ₹500 a month and built for ₹1.5 lakh against a sanctioned budget of ₹1 lakh, the service shut in November 1873. Horses, too, could not withstand the Indian summer and many of them died from over-exhaustion at the time.

Calcutta tried a second time in 1880. Independent promoters had floated revival proposals from 1876, and on 2 October, 1879, the Calcutta Corporation signed an agreement with a newly formed Calcutta Tramways Co. Ltd (CTC) — founded by Dillwyn Parish, Alfred Parish and Robinson Sutter — for rights over eight prescribed routes, Ghosh's paper notes.

Construction moved fast thereon. The Bowbazaar line was certified for operation on 27 October 1880 and the Hare Street line on 19 November, ahead of a formal inauguration of a longer, metre-gauge route running from Sealdah to Armenian Ghat via Bowbazar Street, Dalhousie Square and Strand Road, according to CalcuttaTramways. The company itself was formed and registered in London on 20 December, 1880, though it dated its own founding to 1 November that year.

There were many who were unconvinced about the service.

"The tramways starts operations on the 1st, but how far it will prove successful remains to be seen. The trial trips which are now being made have proved anything but satisfactory," the 1980 HT report quoted The Statesman (then called The Statesman and Friend of India) as saying at the time.

The fears did not hold up.

Steam engines came next, in 1882, and brought their own chaos. A month-long trial on the Chowringhee section saw six accidents, though no fatalities were recorded. Steam trams were barred from running after sunset for lack of street lighting, Ghosh's paper records. The engines were also loud enough to spook horses pulling other carriages nearby, and some European residents formally objected to the smoke and noise. "Awful", it was in the words of the city's "white town", the HT report says, adding that many Indians though welcomed the speed of the commute.

The protests briefly won out, and horses returned to duty "with dignity", before electricity arrived in 1902 and reached every route in the network by 1905, the same HT report noted.

Also read: Govt to bring back AC trams in Kolkata; new route may link Dakshineswar, Kalighat temples