Offensive posts about Gen Rawat's chopper crash won't be tolerated: Karnataka CM

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday issued a warning against people commenting disrespectfully of the chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a chopper crash on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu. As the first CDS of India is on his last journey in Capital Delhi on Friday, Bommat warned that people posting such messages will be booked immediately.

"Offensive Tweets and Social Media posts about the tragic chopper crash in which we lost our #CDSGeneralBipinRawat will not be tolerated. I strongly condemn all such messages and have instructed our Police Officials to take strict disciplinary legal action against the offenders," the chief minister said.

Talking to news agency ANI, the chief minister said, “Some persons with perverted minds have tweeted derogative, celebratory messages about the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat. The Police Chief has been instructed to take legal action against these elements."

Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force sent out a statement against uninformed speculation regarding the plane crash. "AF has constituted a tri-service Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the tragic helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. The inquiry would be completed expeditiously & facts brought out. Till then, to respect the dignity of the deceased, uninformed speculation may be avoided," the Air Force said.

In a fatal crash that took place at around 12 noon on Wednesday, CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 defence staff, including the pilot of the copter, lost their lives.

The reason for the chopper crash is not yet known. A tri-service inquiry, headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, is going into the mishap. Defence minister Rajnath Singh in his statement in Parliament on Thursday said minutes before the copter was scheduled to reach its destination, the control room of the airbase from where it flew lost contact with the helicopter.

