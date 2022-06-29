'Offered special puja...': In London, Amruta Fadnavis prays for 'safety and prosperity' of Maharashtra

Amid the ongoing political tussle in Maharashtra, banker and singer Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday visited a famous temple in London, and offered ‘special puja’ for the ‘safety and prosperity’ of her home state.

“Namaste #London ! Landed at London & visited #BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Temple-first largest Hindu temple in foreign land & Performed special Puja! Prayed for stability and prosperity of #Maharashtra. May we never forget the Mantra of democracy,” tweeted Amruta Fadnavis, and shared photos of her visit to the temple.

She ender her post with ‘People first, Party Next, Self Last (folded hands emoji)’, the unofficial motto of her husband's party, the BJP, which, within the next few days, may form the state's next government, with Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister.

Meanwhile, her visit came on a day when Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the western state's governor, directed CM Uddhav Thackeray to face a floor test at 11am on June 30. However, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which comprises the Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena, Natioalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, challenged the order in the Supreme Court.

The apex court will take up the matter at 5pm.

The tri-party alliance is facing a crisis due to a rebellion led by Sena's Eknath Shinde, whose actions have reduced the state government to a minority.

Last night, Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's CM from 2014 to 2019, and the BJP's first head of government in the state, met governor Koshyari, and submitted a letter seeking floor test against the Thackeray-led government.

