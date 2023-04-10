‘Officers recruited through UPSC dacoits’: Minister's remark sparks row

Union Minister and senior BJP leader from Odisha Bishweswar Tudu sparked controversy over his remark that most of the officers appointed through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are 'dacoits', news agency PTI reported. An alleged video of Bishweswar Tudu making the controversial comment surfaced online in which the minister of state of tribal affairs and Jal Shakti was addressing an event of a government school at Baliapal in Balasore district. The minister of state of tribal affairs and jal shkati Bishweswar Tudu. (Twitter)

While addressing the gathering, the minister said that a person accused of stealing a chicken can be punished but the mineral mafia cannot as the system protects them.

"I had an idea that those who are appointed through UPSC are the most knowledgeable persons and are always in high positions. But now I feel that most of those who have qualified from there perhaps are dacoits. I do not say 100 per cent, but many of them are dacoits", Bishweswar Tudu said.

He further asked, "Why our society is engulfed in corruption and injustice if such educated people are there?". He then replied to his own question and said, “It is because of lack of morality in our education system. Lack of spiritual education and thoughts among us."

The UPSC recruits top government officers via conduction various rounds of exams and interviews.

(With inputs from PTI)