Home / India News / ‘Officers recruited through UPSC dacoits’: Minister's remark sparks row

‘Officers recruited through UPSC dacoits’: Minister's remark sparks row

ByShobhit Gupta
Apr 10, 2023 12:01 PM IST

Union minister Bishweswar Tudu was addressing an event of a government school at Baliapal in Balasore district when he made the controversial statement

Union Minister and senior BJP leader from Odisha Bishweswar Tudu sparked controversy over his remark that most of the officers appointed through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are 'dacoits', news agency PTI reported. An alleged video of Bishweswar Tudu making the controversial comment surfaced online in which the minister of state of tribal affairs and Jal Shakti was addressing an event of a government school at Baliapal in Balasore district.

The minister of state of tribal affairs and jal shkati Bishweswar Tudu. (Twitter)
The minister of state of tribal affairs and jal shkati Bishweswar Tudu. (Twitter)

While addressing the gathering, the minister said that a person accused of stealing a chicken can be punished but the mineral mafia cannot as the system protects them.

"I had an idea that those who are appointed through UPSC are the most knowledgeable persons and are always in high positions. But now I feel that most of those who have qualified from there perhaps are dacoits. I do not say 100 per cent, but many of them are dacoits", Bishweswar Tudu said.

He further asked, "Why our society is engulfed in corruption and injustice if such educated people are there?". He then replied to his own question and said, “It is because of lack of morality in our education system. Lack of spiritual education and thoughts among us."

The UPSC recruits top government officers via conduction various rounds of exams and interviews.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
balasore district chicken controversy corruption exams odisha punishment system union minister union public service commission upsc video + 10 more
balasore district chicken controversy corruption exams odisha punishment system union minister union public service commission upsc video + 9 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out