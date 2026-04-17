...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Officials injured as locals vandalise forest office over detention of ‘encroachers’ in Assam

Officials injured as locals vandalise forest office over detention of ‘encroachers’ in Assam

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 01:23 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Kokrajhar/ Guwahati, A few forest personnel were injured after a mob allegedly went on a rampage at Runikhata range office in Assam's Chirang district on Friday following the detention of a few locals over alleged encroachment of reserved forest land, officials said.

Officials injured as locals vandalise forest office over detention of ‘encroachers’ in Assam

The mob reportedly ransacked the forest range office and torched government vehicles inside the premises, located close to the Bhutan border.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control as locals attempted to block a road by burning furniture from the forest office and placing stones.

A forest personnel told reporters that a few of his colleagues were injured in the mayhem.

"The mob vandalised the forest office and residential quarters and torched vehicles on the premises," he said.

Tensions had erupted after forest personnel detained some locals on Thursday over alleged illegal cutting and clearing of forest land in the Ripu–Chirang Reserve Forest, which falls under Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park along the India–Bhutan border in Chirang district, an official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
forest personnel encroachment
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Officials injured as locals vandalise forest office over detention of ‘encroachers’ in Assam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.