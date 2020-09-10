e-paper
Home / India News / OIL engineer working at Baghjan gas fire site dies; electrocution suspected

OIL engineer working at Baghjan gas fire site dies; electrocution suspected

The gas well in Assam’s Tinsukia district had a blowout on May 27 and caught fire on June 9. While the well was capped last month, efforts to douse the fire have failed so far.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2020 02:39 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
This is the third casualty at the site.
This is the third casualty at the site.(ANI)
         

An Oil India Limited engineer, working at the Baghjan natural gas well site which has been on fire since June 9, died on Wednesday. Officials suspect that he died due to electrocution.

The deceased engineer was identified as Arnab Kishore Bordoloi, 25.

“Bordoloi, who was working with some equipment at the well site, suddenly fell down and lost consciousness. He was provided emergency health care at the site and was taken to Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh where he was declared dead,” OIL spokesperson Tridiv Hazarikia said.

“The reasons of the death will be known after post-mortem. This is a very tragic incident and has created a pall of gloom in OIL. A team from OIL is carrying out inspection at well site to find out possible reasons for this accident,” he added.

Another OIL official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the reason for the death is most likely electrocution as the incident took place when an electrical cable was being tested after connecting to a generator set to provide power for welding job at the well head.

The gas well in Assam’s Tinsukia district had a blowout on May 27 and caught fire on June 9. While the well was capped last month, efforts to douse the fire have failed so far.

This is the third casualty at the site. On June 9, two OIL firefighters who were attempting to control the blowout died when the well suddenly caught fire. On July 22, three foreign experts engaged by OIL to control the blowout had sustained burn injuries at the well site.

