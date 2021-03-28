Home / India News / Om Birla extends Holi greetings, urges people to take caution amid Covid-19
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 09:01 PM IST
Holi will be celebrated on March 29. However, public celebrations in most states across the country have been prohibited amid the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.(PTI fphoto)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla On Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Holi and wished for everyone's happiness, prosperity, peace, and joy.

According to a release, Birla said, "Holi is an auspicious festival of our multi-colored cultural heritage. Our culture has a special characteristic that here festivals have not only a religious perspective but also have a social perspective as well. This is the reason that Holi is celebrated in our country in a harmonious and joyful atmosphere cutting across religion, sect, language, region and caste boundaries."In view of Covid-19, Birla said people should take utmost caution and care. "While celebrating, we should take care of our health as well as the health and safety of others. I wish all health and prosperity on this occasion. I pray to the Almighty that may this festival bring happiness, prosperity, peace, and joy in everyone's life," he said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also extended his greeting on Twitter, "Greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Holika Dahan symbolising the victory of good over evil. May this festival inspire us to eliminate social evils and usher in new hopes and joy in our lives."

Holi will be celebrated on March 29. However, public celebrations in most states across the country have been prohibited amid the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

