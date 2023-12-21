Om Birla suspends 2 more MPs; INDIA bloc takes 'batting without fielders' jibe

close_game
Dec 21, 2023

The action comes hours after the INDIA bloc marched from the Parliament to Vijay Chowk against the government.

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspended two more Opposition MPs over "unruly behaviour" on Thursday, taking the total number of suspensions to 145. The action comes hours after the INDIA bloc marched from the Parliament to Vijay Chowk against the government. The two MPs suspended today -- DK Suresh and Nakul Nath -- belong to the Congress party.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

During the protest, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi had violated parliamentary privilege by not speaking on the security breach issue inside the Parliament.

Reacting to the suspension of MPs and passage of important bills in the absence of Opposition, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said the government didn't want the Opposition in the House.

"It's like batting in a cricket match without any fielders. They are bringing very far-reaching laws which will have grave impact on to the daily life of this country, but they don't want any discussion, debate or dissent about it," he said.

Sign out