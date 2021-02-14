Home / India News / Omar Abdullah claims he, his family put under house arrest
india news

Omar Abdullah claims he, his family put under house arrest

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also posted photographs showing police vehicles outside the gates of his residence.
PTI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:45 AM IST
‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’ says Omar Abdullah after Akhilesh Yadav rejects Covid-19 vaccine.(PTI)

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday claimed he and his family, including his father and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah, have been put under house arrest by authorities.

“This is the “naya/new J&K” after Aug 2019. We get locked up in our homes with no explanation. It's bad enough they've locked my father (a sitting MP) & me in our home, they've locked my sister & her kids in their home as well,” Omar wrote on Twitter.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also posted photographs showing police vehicles outside the gates of his residence in the Gupkar area of the city here.

Omar also alleged that his house staff was not being let inside.

“Chalo, your new model of democracy means that we are kept in our homes without explanation but on top of that the staff that works in the house aren't being allowed in and then you are surprised that I'm still angry & bitter,” he said in another tweet.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had on Saturday too claimed that she was placed under house arrest ahead of her visit to the family of Athar Mushtaq -- one of the three alleged militants killed in an encounter in Parimpora locality here in December last year.

"Placed under house arrest as usual for trying to visit the family of Athar Mushtaq killed allegedly in a fake encounter. His father was booked under UAPA for demanding his dead body. This the normalcy GOI wants to showcase to the EU delegation visiting Kashmir (sic),” she had said on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
omar abdullah jammu kashmir mehbooba mufti
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP