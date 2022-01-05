Omicron alert: Union health ministry revises home isolation rules for Covid-19 patients. Details here

Amid a ‘third wave’ warning as India records a whopping spike in daily Covid-19 cases, the Union health ministry on Wednesday released revised guidelines for home isolation for mild and asymptomatic infections and said that such patients will “stand discharged and end isolation after at least seven days have passed from testing positive and no fever for 3 successive days”.

“There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over,” the guidelines stated.

Although Omicron is taking over the world and India at a rapid speed, most cases so far have not resulted in hospitalisation. Even in the case of the previous, more severe variants like Delta, the majority of the infections had resulted in home isolation.

“It has been seen globally as well as in India that majority of cases of Covid-19 are either asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms. Such cases usually recover with minimal interventions and accordingly may be managed at home under proper medical guidance and monitoring,” the health ministry stated.

Here are the revised guidelines for home isolation:

The patient should be “clinically assigned as mild/ asymptomatic case” by the treating medical officer. A designated control room contact number should also be provided to the family to get suitable guidance for testing, clinical management-related guidance, assignment of a hospital bed etc.

Such patients should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and for quarantining the family contacts.

A caregiver, ideally fully vaccinated, should be available 24x7 basis for assistance.

Elderly persons above 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung/liver/ kidney disease, cerebrovascular disease etc. shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.

The patient should isolate themselves from other members of the house.

All other members present at the residence should follow home quarantine rules while the Covid patient is self-isolating.

Patients should wear triple layer clinical masks, preferably an N-95 mask. They are also advised to have self-monitoring of body temperature, as well as blood oxygen levels with a pulse oximeter.

Covid-19 patients should drink plenty of water, fluids and follow respiratory etiquettes at all times, and follow frequent hand hygiene and sanitisation norms.

The district administration should monitor home isolation cases on a daily basis.

Asymptomatic contacts of infected individuals need not undergo Covid test and monitor health during home quarantine.

