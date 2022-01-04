Omicron becoming dominant strain in India not a ‘bad thing’, says expert

The Omicron variant of coronavirus becoming a dominant strain in near future is not a “bad thing” as the symptoms are less severe than other variants of concern, a health expert has suggested. Dr S Chandra, a consultant physician at Delhi’s Helvetia Medical Center, told news agency ANI that the symptoms in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients infected with Omicron mostly seem to be mild and moderate and further get reduced within three to four days.

“Omicron will become dominant strain which is not a bad thing considering the fact that its symptoms are less severe,” ANI quoted Chandra as saying.

“Symptoms mostly seem to be mild and moderate in Omicron patients. The symptoms are reduced within 3-4 days in such patient,” he added.

The doctor underlined that vaccinated individuals are getting infected because Covid-19 vaccines may not be effective enough against the new variant of concern due to the high number of mutations. He, however, stressed that vaccines held in reducing the severity of the disease. Chandra said that the third Covid wave won’t be as severe as the second wave.

“We seem to be at beginning of the third wave. Although cases are rising, the mortality rate is still very low. The third wave won't be as severe as the second wave,” Chandra said, as quoted by ANI.

The rapid rise in fresh Covid cases, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, prompted the Delhi government to announce a fresh set of curbs in the national capital, including the weekend curfew. Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain told reporters that the capital is expected to report about 5,500 new Covid cases on Tuesday, with a positivity rate close to 8.5 per cent. He emphasised that weekend curfew should not be considered as lockdown.

