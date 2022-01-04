Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Omicron becoming dominant strain in India not a ‘bad thing’, says expert
india news

Omicron becoming dominant strain in India not a ‘bad thing’, says expert

The rapid rise in fresh Covid cases, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, prompted the Delhi government to announce a fresh set of curbs in the national capital, including the weekend curfew.
People throng Janpath Market amid a surge in Omicron cases, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 02:51 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Omicron variant of coronavirus becoming a dominant strain in near future is not a “bad thing” as the symptoms are less severe than other variants of concern, a health expert has suggested. Dr S Chandra, a consultant physician at Delhi’s Helvetia Medical Center, told news agency ANI that the symptoms in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients infected with Omicron mostly seem to be mild and moderate and further get reduced within three to four days.

“Omicron will become dominant strain which is not a bad thing considering the fact that its symptoms are less severe,” ANI quoted Chandra as saying.

“Symptoms mostly seem to be mild and moderate in Omicron patients. The symptoms are reduced within 3-4 days in such patient,” he added.

Amid Covid rise, weekend curfew imposed in Delhi, non-essential movement curbed

The doctor underlined that vaccinated individuals are getting infected because Covid-19 vaccines may not be effective enough against the new variant of concern due to the high number of mutations. He, however, stressed that vaccines held in reducing the severity of the disease. Chandra said that the third Covid wave won’t be as severe as the second wave.

“We seem to be at beginning of the third wave. Although cases are rising, the mortality rate is still very low. The third wave won't be as severe as the second wave,” Chandra said, as quoted by ANI.

RELATED STORIES

The rapid rise in fresh Covid cases, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, prompted the Delhi government to announce a fresh set of curbs in the national capital, including the weekend curfew. Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain told reporters that the capital is expected to report about 5,500 new Covid cases on Tuesday, with a positivity rate close to 8.5 per cent. He emphasised that weekend curfew should not be considered as lockdown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
omicron
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Arvind Kejriwal
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP