Omicron effect: Mumbai schools to shut, more curbs likely in Delhi | 10 points

While India on Monday kicked off its vaccination drive against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for people aged 15-17, a continued rise in Omicron cases pushed states further towards more curbs to contain the virus. As Delhi reported around 28% spike in new Covid cases, health minister Satyendra Jain revealed that 84 per cent of infections recorded in the national capital in the last two days were of the Omicron variant. The test positivity rate for Covid-19 has stayed over 5% in Delhi for two consecutive days, which may prompt the authorities to issue a ‘red alert’ under the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP). Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported a marginal rise in daily virus cases.

Here’s all you need to know about India’s Covid situation and the measures taken:

Delhi recorded 4,099 confirmed fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, with over 11,0000 active cases. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Tuesday morning to review the prevailing Covid situation. It is likely to discuss the need for more curbs in the national capital to contain the virus. The central government restricted the attendance of its employees below the level of under-secretary to 50 per cent, directing all officers and staff residing inside Covid containment zones to not come to the office until their location has been de-notified, PTI reported. Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees have been exempted from physical attendance. Union minister Jitendra Singh announced that biometric attendance for government officials and employees has been suspended with immediate effect. The Jharkhand government announced that all educational institutions, high footfall places like gyms, parks, swimming pools and tourist spots will remain closed till January 15. It directed markets to shut after 8pm, barring medical shops, bars and restaurants. Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane said that 66 passengers from the around 2,000 passengers on board the Cordelia cruises ship were found positive for Covid-19. He added that the government will take appropriate measures to discuss disembarking of passengers. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that schools will remain closed for classes 1 to 9 in Mumbai till January 31 in view of a worrying surge in Covid cases. Classes will continue as scheduled for classes 10 and 12. India administered over 40 lakh vaccine doses to people between the 15-18 age group till 8pm on the 1st day of the vaccination drive for children. Bengaluru's civic body said 24X7 control rooms have been set up to provide all information regarding Covid-19 in all eight zones in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON