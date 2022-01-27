Omicron sub-strain BA.2 more prevalent; 3rd wave plateau observed: Centre

The Union health ministry on Thursday said there is an early indication of the plateau in Covid cases in certain geographies in India, though, in some other districts, the Covid-19 cases are rising. The sub-strain of Omicron, which is Omicron BA.2, is more prevalent in India, the ministry said. “We have been observing an early indication of Covid plateau, but it is only limited to some regions,” health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said. A total of 10 states are contributing to 77% of the active cases. More than 90% of cases are under home isolation, the health ministry data revealed.

Talking about Omicron and its sub-strains, Sujeet Kumar Singh, the director of the National Centre for Disease Control, said, "Initially when the variant was being spread through foreign travellers, then BA.1 was prevalent. But now as Omicron transmission is in the community, the prevalence of BA.2 is noted. This prevalence is also limited to some states. As on today, we can see Delta only in three states: Odisha, Maharashtra and West Bengal."

"Delta cases are also found in India. Even in Delhi, Delta variants are found," Sujeet Singh said.

Between December 2021 and January 2022, Omicron has replaced Delta, according to genome sequencing data. But active cases and corresponding deaths compared to previous waves remained lower. This is also because of the vaccination as it led to fewer cases, fewer hospitalisation and fewer deaths, the ministry said.

On May 7, 2021, at the peak of the second wave, there were 4,14,188 new cases and 3,679 deaths while only 3% of people were fully vaccinated. Comparing this with the data of January 21, the ministry said on January 21, 2022, there were 3,47,254 new cases and 435 deaths and 75% of people are fully vaccinated.

According to health ministry data, the third wave is now peaking in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. Districts that are recording high cases and increase in positivity include Pine, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Kozhikode.

