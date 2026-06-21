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Sena UBT MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar switches to Shinde's camp, second rebel to do so

Omraje Nimbalkar's crossover comes shortly after Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar confirmed his move to the ruling Shiv Sena faction.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 08:59 pm IST
Edited by Anita Goswami
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Dissident Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar on Sunday announced that he joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. He is the latest Lok Sabha member from the Uddhav Thackeray camp to switch sides amid the growing rebellion within the party, PTI reported.

MP Omraje Nimbalkar has switched sides.(HT Photo)

Nimbalkar's crossover comes shortly after Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar confirmed his move to the ruling Shiv Sena faction, citing a lack of development funds and remarks made against dissident MPs as key reasons behind the decision, HT reported earlier.

ALSO READ | Uddhav camp MP confirms crossover, Sanjay Raut says some rebels ‘in touch’: Latest in Shiv Sena UBT rebellion

The current scene shows an ongoing rebellion within Sena (UBT), days after six party MPs skipped the party's parliamentary meeting in Delhi. This led to speculation that they were preparing to switch allegiance to the Shinde camp.

 
eknath shinde shiv sena uddhav thackeray
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Home / India News / Sena UBT MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar switches to Shinde's camp, second rebel to do so
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