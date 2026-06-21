Uddhav camp MP confirms crossover, Sanjay Raut says some rebels ‘in touch’: Latest in Shiv Sena UBT rebellion

The political future of six dissident Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs is expected to become clearer in the coming days. Rebel Sena (UBT) MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar confirmed on Sunday that he has crossed over to the Shiv Sena, headed by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Sanjay Raut claimed that some rebel MPs were in touch with the party as they are scared of public resentment in their constituencies. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference over the opposition, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI)

Dharashiv MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar said he would announce his stand after consulting with supporters and party workers in his constituency.

Nimbalkar left Pune for Dharashiv under heavy police security and convened a meeting of supporters and party office-bearers at Govardhanwadi village on Sunday afternoon.

A formal press conference by all six dissident MPs is expected only after Nimbalkar announces his decision, which he said could come by Monday.

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The six MPs - Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure and Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar - skipped the Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on June 17. This led to speculation that they might join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has nine Lok Sabha members. Under the anti-defection law, at least six MPs, or two-thirds of the parliamentary party, would be required to avoid disqualification in case of a merger or split.

Ashtikar confirms switch to Shinde Sena, cites fund crunch Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar on Sunday confirmed that he joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. He cited a lack of development funds for his constituency and remarks made against dissident MPs led to his decision.

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In a video message, the Hingoli MP said he and some other Sena (UBT) MPs had not taken any decision until June 18. "We had not gone anywhere. However, certain remarks were made against us since Thursday, which made us believe that there is no point in staying here (Sena-UBT)," he said, in an apparent reference to statements made by party leader Sanjay Raut.

Ashtikar said that he had not abandoned his ideology: "I have not gone anywhere. I just moved from the Shiv Sena to Shiv Sena," as per PTI.

Explaining his move, he said being in the opposition was affecting development work in his constituency.

"The work of party workers is not being done as we are not on the side of power. People elected us with a lot of expectation, and getting their work done is my job. But I was not getting any development funds. The ₹5 crore MPLAD fund is very limited."

He alleged that despite efforts over the last two years, he could not secure adequate funds for his Lok Sabha constituency. "We need funds, and I have taken this step. I will keep working for the people, and I will complete the responsibility assigned to me by the people."

Ashtikar said he was not upset with Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray but indicated that comments from party leaders had influenced his decision. "I was left with no option," he said, adding that those upset with him would eventually understand his position.

Responding to Raut's warning that rebel MPs could face action from angry Shiv Sena workers under "Operation Tudwa", Ashtikar said, "Though he is a fatherly figure and can reprimand, he should understand that everyone has the capacity to reply in kind. Even he knows the after-effects."

Raut says rebels in touch with party Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut claimed some of the dissident MPs remain in contact with the party and are worried about public anger in their constituencies.

"Some MPs are still in touch. They are scared because of the anger in their constituency," Raut told reporters, as per PTI. He added that discussions were currently underway with at least two rebel MPs.

He said the party was willing to hold talks if the MPs felt they had made a mistake.

Raut also said that the rebel MPs were technically still members of Shiv Sena (UBT). He said neither the Lok Sabha Speaker nor the Shinde-led Shiv Sena had made any formal announcement regarding their status.

According to him, while the MPs violated the party whip by skipping the parliamentary meeting, they have not publicly declared that they are leaving the party.

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Amit Shah’s remark triggers fresh row Raut strongly criticised Union home minister Amit Shah for saying that there is now only one Shiv Sena under Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Addressing a public gathering in Kolhapur on Saturday, Shah said there was no longer any faction within Shiv Sena and that the party was now led by Shinde.

Raut accused Shah of insulting Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and Maharashtra.

"There is only one Shiv Sena and it is headed by Uddhav Thackeray," he said.

Show-cause notices, possible disqualification The party has initiated disciplinary action against the six MPs. Chief whip Anil Desai issued fresh show-cause notices, giving them 24 hours to explain their absence from the parliamentary party meeting. The notices warned that failure to respond would be treated as voluntarily giving up party membership. This would potentially attract action under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Lok Sabha member Arvind Sawant said none of the six MPs responded to the notices issued on June 18, as per PTI. The party's next step could be approaching Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking their disqualification for defying the whip.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have continued efforts to persuade the MPs to stay. MLA Kailas Patil and Varun Sardesai met Nimbalkar at his Pune residence early Sunday and conveyed a message from party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"We are confident Omraje will stay with us," Patil told reporters after the meeting, as per ANI.

Aaditya Thackeray also extended an olive branch, saying those who wished to return were welcome because Uddhav Thackeray had a "large heart". However, he warned that action would be taken against those who ultimately chose to go against the party.

Security cover for rebel MPs Amid rising political tensions and reported threats from some party workers, Maharashtra Police has provided Y-Plus security cover to all six dissident MPs with immediate effect.

The Y-Plus category includes a security detail of 11 personnel.

Nimbalkar travelled to Dharashiv under police escort after security arrangements were tightened around his residence in Pune.

Nimbalkar links future decision to this Before leaving Pune, Nimbalkar said he would first hear the views of people in his constituency before deciding his future political course.

"I will hold a meeting with people and party office-bearers and then clarify my stand," he said.

He maintained that he would not speak against Uddhav Thackeray or Aaditya Thackeray and acknowledged that leaders from both sides were in touch with him.

Nimbalkar also said he would challenge in the High Court a special court verdict that acquitted former NCP minister Padamsinh Patil and seven others in the 2006 murder case of his father, Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar.

The MP had earlier rejected claims by Sanjay Raut that he was being pressured through the legal case to switch political sides.

War of words between Raut and BJP The political battle also escalated with a sharp exchange between Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan.

Mahajan mocked Raut by suggesting it was only a matter of time before central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited him.

He also accused Uddhav Thackeray of losing the confidence of party workers and leaders.

Raut responded by alleging that central agencies had repeatedly been used for political purposes and launched a personal attack on Mahajan, claiming BJP leaders feared investigations themselves.

DK Shivakumar meets Uddhav Thackeray Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar met Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree in Mumbai on Saturday. Rashmi Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut were also present.

Shivakumar later said the leaders had exchanged views on matters of public interest. The meeting sparked speculation about closer ties between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, particularly amid reports of "Operation Tiger" and possible defections.

Uddhav Thackeray, though, recently ruled out any merger of Shiv Sena with Congress.

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BJP rejects charges of engineering rebellion The BJP dismissed allegations that it was orchestrating rebellions within opposition parties, including Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Trinamool Congress.

Senior BJP leaders said that the developments reflected leadership crises within those parties rather than any role played by the ruling party.

According to BJP leaders, many Shiv Sena workers and lawmakers felt disconnected from the party leadership and were unhappy with Uddhav Thackeray's alliance with Congress.

The BJP maintained that defections were driven by concerns about political future, leadership style and organisational functioning.

Uddhav Thackeray, though, has accused the BJP of attempting to poach MPs to strengthen the NDA's numbers in Parliament and secure support for future legislation requiring a large parliamentary majority.