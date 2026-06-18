Sanjay Raut doubles down on abuses for rebel Uddhav Sena MPs on camera, then says ‘don’t cut'

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday doubled down on his abusive tirade against the ‘rebel’ MPs who skipped a key meeting of the party’s parliamentary wing amid speculation of an internal split and an attempt to form a separate grouping ahead of a possible merger with the Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Sanjay Raut, left, and Arvind Sawant during a press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI)

On Thursday, six of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs were absent from the crucial meeting, adding to rumours of divisions within the party. The gathering was seen as a test of support for Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and whether he could prevent a break-up in the Lok Sabha unit. Track live updates related to Sena (UBT) crisis here.

Sanjay Raut’s abusive rant continues Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Raut once again targeted the absent MPs, calling them "traitors, dishonest, and frauds".

On camera, he repeatedly used the word “Ga**u” while referring to the rebel MPs and asked reporters not to “cut the word”. Raut said that the lawmakers had "betrayed" the party through their "rebellion".

Later, Raut defended the use of the language and said that he “did not use any wrong words”.

“Those traitors, those dishonest people in society and in politics, the traitors and dishonest people, one should use exactly that kind of language for them... In every party, whoever is dishonest, whether in Congress, whether in the Aam Aadmi Party, whether in Shiv Sena, or in Nationalist Congress Party, they deserve to be dealt with in this same language,” he told news agency PTI.