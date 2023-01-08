Home / India News / On Air India ‘peeing’ incident, Tata Sons chairman's 'personal anguish' response

On Air India ‘peeing’ incident, Tata Sons chairman's 'personal anguish' response

india news
Updated on Jan 08, 2023 03:36 PM IST

Earlier in the day, a co-passenger of the victim revealed that the woman was not given a seat in the first-class section after the incident despite it being almost vacant.

Air India flight (PTI)
Air India flight (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Sunday condemned the Air India 'urination' incident took place on November 26 last year and admitted that the airline's response "should have been much swifter".

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said, “The incident on Air India flight AI102 on November 26th, 2022, has been a matter of personal anguish to me and my colleagues... Air India’s response should have been much swifter. We fell short of addressing this situation the way it should have been.”

“The Tata Group and Air India stand by the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew with full conviction. We will review and repair every process to prevent or address any incidents of such unruly nature,” he noted.

Earlier in the day, a co-passenger of the victim revealed that the woman was not given a seat in the first-class section after the incident despite it being almost vacant. He said that the crew had refused his request for the co-passenger saying that the pilot was resting.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has said four cabin crew and one pilot who operated the New York-Delhi flight had been de-rostered. He also acknowledged that Air India could have handled the recent cases of unruly passengers better, both in the air and on the ground.

The accused, Shankar Mishra from Mumbai, was arrested from Bengaluru by the Delhi Police and sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court on Saturday.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
tata sons
tata sons

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out