On Ambedkar Jayanti, PM Modi bows to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, hails his struggle

On account of Ambedkar Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday remembered Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and hailed his contributions in uplifting the backward sections of the society.

“Bowing before Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Their struggle to bring the deprived sections of society into the mainstream will continue to be an example for every generation. I bow to the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on #AmbedkarJayanti,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, was born on April 14, 1891, in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow. He was appointed as the chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee for the constitution of independent India on August 29, 1947, and after Independence, Ambedkar was appointed as the law minister of the country.

On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind urged citizens to imbibe Dr BR Ambedkar’s ideals in their lives and contribute towards building a strong and prosperous India. “All through his inspiring life, Dr. Ambedkar charted his unique path in the midst of extreme adversity and earned commendations for his extraordinary and multi-faceted achievements,” he said.

Kovind hailed Ambedkar as an ardent advocate of human rights, who set up the ‘Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha’ with the aim of improving the socio-economic status of the people of deprived communities of India and for the spread of education amongst them. “Dr. Ambedkar envisioned a better and just society and fought for it throughout his life. He wanted to create a modern India where there would be no prejudice on the basis of caste or any other reason; where women and communities subjected to backwardness for centuries would enjoy equity of economic and social rights,” the President said, according to a statement released by his office.

Later in the day, PM Modi will virtually address an event hosted by Ahmedabad’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University. The Prime Minister will also release four books—Dr. Ambedkar Jivan Darshan, Dr. Ambedkar Vyakti Darshan, Dr Ambedkar Rashtra Darshan, and Dr. Ambedkar Aayam Darshan— based on Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's life, written by Shri Kishor Makwana.