On BJP MP's communal slurs in Parliament, Mahua Moitra says ‘Bidhuri not the problem…’

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party after its member of Parliament hurled communal slurs against a fellow Muslim lawmaker of the Bahujan Samaj Party on the floor of the House. Speaking to news agency PTI, Moitra alleged that the BJP has created an ecosystem “where they have made it normal to say such things in the open”.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra speaks in Lok Sabha. (File photo /ANI/Sansad TV)

The TMC MP said she was ashamed that the minority Muslim community was subjected to hate speech on the floor of the House but was “happy that BJP's true colours stand exposed”.

A major controversy erupted after a video of BJP MP from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri using derogatory words for BSP MP Danish Ali was widely circulated on social media.

Ali wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking action against Bidhuri and said he would otherwise resign as a member of Parliament.

In the letter, Ali said, “he directed the most foul, abusive invectives against me…Among the words he directed against me were ‘Bhadwa’ (pimp), ‘Katwa’ (circumcised one), ‘Mullah Ugrawadi’ and ‘Mullah Atankwadi’(Muslim terrorist) etc…This is most unfortunate and the fact that it has happened in a new Parliament building under your leadership as Speaker is truly heartbreaking for me as a minority member of this great nation and an elected Member of Parliament as well.”

Reacting to the controversy, Mahua Moitra, who earlier demanded that Bidhuri be made an example of, said, “The problem is not Bidhuri. The problem is that the BJP has created an ecosystem where they have made it normal to say such things in the open. People have seen the true colours of the BJP.”

“In a way, I am ashamed, of course, that this happened. But in a way, I am happy because it is high time that people saw the BJP's true colours.”

“Imagine you are telling an MP, the highest elected representative in the world's greatest democracy to his face that “Is Mulle ko nikaal ko (kick out this Muslim)”,” she added.

