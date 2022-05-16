On Buddha Purnima, UN chief says 'let's resolve to...'

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Monday extended his wishes on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Taking to Twitter, the UN chief expressed his wishes to Buddhists all over the world.

“Best wishes to Buddhists all over the world on Vesak, when we honour the birth, enlightenment and passing of Lord Buddha. On this #VesakDay, let’s resolve to build lives of peace and dignity for all on a healthy planet,” the UN chief wrote on Twitter.

Buddha Purnima - also known as Buddha Jayanti or Vaisakhi Buddha Purnima or Vesak, is celebrated as it marks the birth of Gautam Buddha. The festival falls on a full moon day in the month of Vaisakh (April/May) as per the Hindu calendar. The day is marked by prayers and festivities across India, especially in Gaya, Kushinagar, Sikkim, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, and North Bengal. Internationally, it is also celebrated with great fervour in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Tibet and numerous other South East Asian countries including Thailand, Tibet, China, Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia and Indonesia.

Besides UN secretary general, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama urged people to pay more attention to the words of Gautam Buddha for true peace of mind.

"I respect all religious traditions. They are all of great value because they all teach compassion. However, only the Buddha asks us to examine his teaching in the way that a goldsmith tests the purity of gold. Only the Buddha commands us to do this," he said in a video message.