On call with Saudi’s Mohammed bin Salman, PM Modi talks trade, investment

During the call on Wednesday, Modi discussed with the Saudi leader his wish to further expand trade and investment between the two countries.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:07 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman at the G-20 Summit in Osaka in 2019.(ANI File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud discussed bilateral ties between India and the Gulf nation during a phone call on Wednesday. The two leaders agreed on continued support for each other against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The Prime Minister and Crown Prince reviewed the functioning of the bilateral Strategic Partnership Council established in 2019 and expressed satisfaction over the steady growth in the India-Saudi partnership, according to the statement.

The telephonic conversation comes almost six months after their previous call in September last year when the two leaders discussed the challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the call on Wednesday, Modi discussed with the Saudi leader his wish to further expand trade and investment between the two countries and also brought to spotlight the opportunities that the Indian economy offers to Saudi investors. They also reviewed regional and international developments of mutual interest, according to PMO.

Also, in the wake of the pandemic, Modi and Crown Prince Salman vowed continued support in the spirit of the special friendship and people-to-people links between India and Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to the Saudi Crown Prince to visit India at an early date. The Saudi leader last visited India two years ago in February when in the joint statement, the two leaders emphasised the need to fight terror and “agreed” to put pressure on countries providing support to terrorism in any form.

The two leaders also met in 2018 in Buenos Aires on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, where they decided to set up a mechanism at the leadership level to scale up Saudi’s in energy, infrastructure, and defence sectors in India. They had also discussed ways to further boost economic, cultural, and energy ties.

