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On Cam: TMC's Kalyan Banerjee holds head, falls to the ground after ‘attack’ in West Bengal's Hooghly

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was allegedly mobbed when he went to Hooghly to submit a memorandum against the arrest of party workers after the assembly polls. 

Updated on: May 31, 2026 01:45 pm IST
Edited by Asmita Ravi Shankar
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A day after Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked in Sonapur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, another party MP, Kalyan Banerjee, was allegedly heckled in front of a police station in the Hooghly district on Sunday.

TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee claimed he suffered head injuries after being attacked in front of a police station in Hooghly.(HT)

A video of the incident showed Kalyan Banerjee walking when a massive crowd is heard chanting "chor, chor, chor" (thief, thief, thief). As Banerjee walks towards them, security personnel are seen trying to control the crowd, when suddenly the TMC MP holds his head with his right hand and slips to the ground, with his mobile phone in his left hand.

ALSO READ | 5 arrested, 2 detained for heckling TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in Bengal's Sonarpur

After this, security personnel are seen bringing the crowd under control, as others help Banerjee get off the ground.

WATCH:

A tense situation erupted outside the Chanditala police station during Kalyan Banerjee's visit, as a group of people waved black flags at him, calling the TMC leader and other party delegation "thieves".

Alleged attack on Abhishek Banerjee

On Saturday, Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly heckled by locals when he visited Sonapur to meet the families of post-poll violence victims.

Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had even claimed that her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, "could have died" in Saturday's attack "if not for his helmet". She also claimed that he had "blood clots around his chest".

ALSO READ | 'Even if you slit my throat...won't cower down': Abhishek Banerjee vows to move SC after attack allegedly by BJP workers

Following the alleged attack, the TMC national general secretary was taken to a private hospital as he complained of pain in his neck and back. He was allotted a bed in the Intensive Therapy Unit, with authorities saying that the injuries sustained by him were superficial and did not require admission to the hospital.

"According to preliminary test reports, the injuries sustained by Banerjee are superficial in nature. He doesn't require hospitalisation. However, our doctors are trying to evaluate the injuries more closely, and necessary tests will be conducted. We will come out with a medical bulletin on the patient, if required," a senior official of the hospital was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The hospital further stated that Abhishek did not have any "serious physical signs of an injury."

 
kalyan banerjee tmc west bengal police
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / On Cam: TMC's Kalyan Banerjee holds head, falls to the ground after ‘attack’ in West Bengal's Hooghly
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