On camera, leopard rescued after it entered a house in UP's Aligarh

A leopard was rescued on Saturday after it entered a house in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. Reports said that the big cat had entered the home after it was chased by villagers. Visuals from the site showed the officials carrying the big cat out of the house after it was tranquilised.

In the 47-second long clip, shared by news agency ANI, a large number of officials can be seen who are a part of the operation. While they bring out the animal from the house, many locals try to gather what's happening as chaos ensued. A large number of people capture the tense moments in their mobile cameras. The incident took place in the Jawan village of Aligarh.

"We were informed that a leopard had entered the house of a local resident named Prem Kumar. The rescue team of the Aligarh Forest Department reached the spot and cordoned off the area," said Diwakar Vashisht, District Forest Officer-Aligarh.

“Leopard entered my house around 9.45am… it tried to attack me but I immediately went into the kitchen, and locked myself there. I was really scared. It has damaged lights, inverter and motor in the room where it was,”the local in whose house the wild cat had entered told ANI.

Similar incidents have been previously reported in other states too. Last year, in August, a female leopard entered a house in Maharashtra's Thane district. It was stuck in the house for about eight hours, HT had reported, while the rescue operations took two hours.

In November, a leopard caused panic at a residential building in Mumbai's Kalyan area and drones were used to locate the wild cat.

(With inputs from ANI)

