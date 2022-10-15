On Cong prez poll, BJP's Malviya says ‘finally dawning on Tharoor’, he hits back

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor on Saturday hit back at a BJP functionary for his tweet on the former's comments that some aspects of the poll suggest an uneven playing field. The Lok Sabha member had highlighted the presence of several PCC chairpersons and senior party leaders at the party office to welcome another candidate Mallikarjun Kharge, lamenting that the same courtesy was not extended to him.

“I am not complaining...I know that the vote of an ordinary (Congress) worker and that of a senior leader have equal value. So, I am not saying that it will have much impact on me. But if you are asking about the level-playing field, do you not see a difference in treatment?” Tharoor had said when asked about the alleged uneven playing field.

He also mentioned the difficulty faced by his team in contacting the PCC delegates because of the inconsistency in the two lists that were made available.

"My complaint is not that they are doing this intentionally. Some mistakes were made because there has not been an election for the last 22 years. I am aware that Mistry Sahab and his team are trying to conduct a free and fair election," the Congress leader added.

Reacting to Tharoor's remarks, Amit Malviya, in charge of BJP's IT cell, tweeted, “It is finally dawning on Tharoor that the CP election, with no level playing field, is a farce. He hasn’t been provided a list of delegates with proper details. State presidents are enthusiastic about Kharge but don’t even turn up for him! Gandhis will soon have MMS 2.0 version…”

Hitting back at Malviya, Tharoor said that Congress is “perfecting capable of resolving our internal differences” and asked him to try holding an internal election in BJP first.

“We are perfectly capable of resolving our own internal differences within @INCIndia, @amitmalviya. We don’t need your involvement in our party’s election. Try to hold one of your own first,” Tharoor tweeted.

