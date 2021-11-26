On Constitution Day, PM Modi shares part of Ambedkar’s speech in Constituent Assembly

On Constitution Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered India’s first president Rajendra Prasad and Dr BR Ambedkar, the chairperson of the committee for drafting the Constitution, to stress the importance of the document outlining the rights and duties of both the government and the people.

“Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day. On this special day, sharing a part of Dr. Ambedkar’s speech in the Constituent Assembly on 4th November 1948 in which he moved a motion for adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

“No matter how beautiful, well-organised and strong any Constitution is made, if it is not run by the true, fearless, selfless servants of the country, then the Constitution cannot do anything. This emotion of Dr Rajendra Prasad is like a guide,” he also tweeted in Hindi.

Constitution Day is observed every year on November 26 to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 1949. It came into force on January 26, 1950. The Constitution Day was first observed in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first law minister BR Ambedkar.

As a part of the Constitution Day celebrations, President Ram Nath Kovind will preside a programme in Parliament and PM Modi will participate in it, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Modi will address an event in the Parliament that will begin at 11am.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the two-day Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court at 5.30pm and also address the distinguished gathering.

President Kovind will release the digital version of Constituent Assembly Debates, a digital version of a calligraphed copy of the Indian Constitution and an updated version of the document that will include all amendments till date.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi announced on Tuesday that the programme will also be attended by vice president Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and various other dignitaries. The event is being organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and Speaker, the parliamentary affairs minister said.