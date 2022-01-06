On Covid protocol breach, Madhya Pradesh minister says may set up ‘open jails’

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra has said that there is currently no proposal to impose a lockdown or shut down markets despite a spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

The minister added that the Madhya Pradesh government is planning to increase the penalty amount for not wearing face masks in markets.

"There is no proposal with the home department to impose lockdown or shut down markets in Madhya Pradesh. We are planning to increase the penalty amount for not wearing face masks and also considering to set up open jails," Mishra told mediapersons in Bhopal.

The Madhya Pradesh government imposed a fine of ₹200 on those who are found violating the Covid protocols in public places. The state government is running the 'Roko Toko' programme to ensure more and more people wear masks and follow Covid protocols.

Mishra's remarks came after Madhya Pradesh reported 1,033 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

"This is around double the number recorded the day before which is a matter of concern. But we should not panic. We must observe all Covid-appropriate behaviour," Madhya Pradesh Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang told news agency ANI on Thursday.

"Daily positive cases are rising rapidly. We imposed some more restrictions yesterday, including a cap of 250 people at wedding gatherings. Only 50 people are allowed to attend final rites. I instructed officials to increase beds in hospitals," he further said.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 594 new cases of Covid-19. This number was 308 on Tuesday.

A government release said 10,46,75,955 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state.