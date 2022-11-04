On Delhi air pollution, SC to hear plea seeking urgent steps next week

As Delhi continues to witness deteriorating air quality, the Supreme Court is set to hear a plea next week - on November 10 - that seeks urgent measures to curb air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR). The national capital and nearby cities are having their annual share of breathless moments ever since ban on crackers was widely violated amid Diwali celebrations last week. Farm fires raging in the states of Punjab and Haryana are also blamed every year for the worsening air quality.

On Friday morning, the city's pollution levels remained in the severe plus category with an hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) of 453 at 7am. This was after the central pollution control authority was prompted to call for a series of restrictions under category 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Thursday such as a ban on the entry of diesel trucks and the use of older private diesel vehicles.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail