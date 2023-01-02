On demonetisation, Supreme Court says no flaw in Centre's decision making process

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 11:21 AM IST

The top court said the Centre had the power to demonetise all series of a bank note, adding the November 8, 2016 decision can't be said to be unreasonable nor was it hit by the doctrine of proportionality.

A bank staff member counts Indian 500 rupee notes to give to customers on November 24, 2016, in the wake of the demonetisation of old 500 and 1000 rupee notes
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Utkarsh Anand | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed the Narendra Modi government's demonetisation move in 2016, stating there was no flaw in the decision making process.

The top court said the Centre had the power to demonetise all series of a bank note, adding the November 8, 2016 decision can't be said to be unreasonable nor was it hit by the doctrine of proportionality.

The Supreme Court said it is not relevant whether the objective behind the decision was achieved or not.

The top court said adequate consultation took place between the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India before the note ban decision. However, Justice BV Nagarathna differed from the majority view and rendered a dissenting judgment.

On December 7, the bench had reserved its verdict after hearing elaborate arguments from the government and the petitioners who argued that the note ban decision was arbitrary, unconstitutional and contrary to the powers and procedure prescribed under the Reserve Bank of India Act.The Centre had justified the decision to demonetise 1000 and 500 notes, stating that the decision was taken to crack down on fake currency, black money and terror financing. The petitioners had claimed that the objectives had nothing to do with note ban as such exercise was undertaken by countries facing hyperinflation or the need to do away with unusable currency notes.

HT News Desk

