Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / On Doctor's Day, India salutes health workers: PM Modi, president extend wishes
india news

On Doctor's Day, India salutes health workers: PM Modi, president extend wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking to his official account on Thursday, greeted all doctors and said that India's strides in the world of medicine are commendable.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:28 AM IST
On National Doctors’ Day, a few recall what the year taught them and what’s in store for 2021 (Photo: Shutterstock)

India is observing National Doctor's Day on July 1 i.e. Thursday. On this occasion, politicos and dignitaries across the country saluted the doctors and frontline health workers who are working tirelessly amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and several others hailed the heroic efforts of the doctors to serve humanity irrespective of the odds.

Also Read | National Doctors' Day on July 1: History and significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking to his official account on Thursday, greeted all doctors and said that India's strides in the world of medicine are commendable. He also shared a clip, recording an extract of his Mann Ki Baat radio address last weekend, where he highlighted the efforts of frontline health workers in tackling the Covid-19 wave in the country. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address the medical fraternity on Thursday.

"On Doctors Day, my greetings to all doctors. India's strides in the world of medicine are commendable and have contributed to making our planet healthier. Here is what I said during #MannKiBaat a few days ago," tweeted PM Modi, sharing the clip.

On National Doctor's Day, President of India Ram Nath Kovind said that the service of doctors has gone beyond the call of duty. "We are deeply indebted to these selfless angels who have risked their lives to save ours," he said.

Union home minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings on Doctor's Day. "Being a doctor is a pledge to serve mankind. On National Doctor's Day, we salute the heroic efforts of our courageous doctors who left no stone unturned to serve humanity irrespective of the odds. Time and again, we have witnessed their selfless efforts towards society," he tweeted.

India's vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu and Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan were among the several who also greeted doctors on this day. Politicos across party lines, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Maharashtra's Ajit Pawar, also wished doctors on the occasion.

Also Read | Doctors’ Day: Those on the frontline recount horror of war they waged against Covid

India celebrates the day on July 1 as 'National Doctor's Day' and it's organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) annually.

This year is once again dedicated to all those doctors and healthcare professionals who are serving in these trying times by risking their lives either in primary as well as secondary care setups or in dedicated Covid-19 care facilities. The day commemorates the iconic and internationally renowned medical practitioner, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy who served as a physician, a freedom fighter, an educationist and a politician.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus covid 19 news coronavirus news national doctor day
TRENDING NEWS

Kids react to otters visiting their home in Florida, viral video wins hearts

Four-year-old alerts father after spotting fire, saves house from burning down

Woman’s adorable dance with grandfather will surely melt your heart. Watch

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan light up Instagram with their gorgeous photo
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP