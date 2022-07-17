On Droupadi Murmu, Tejashwi Yadav says, 'Don't want a statue, have you heard..?'

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday commented on Droupadi Murmu and said the Rashtrapati Bhawan does not need a 'statue'. "You must have heard Yashwant Sinha speak multiple times, but have you ever heard Droupadu Murmu speaking. I should not say such things, but I have never heard her. I don't think even you have heard her. She never held a press conference," Tejashwi Yadav said. Also Read: BJP hits out at Congress over remark on Droupadi Murmu

The presidential election will be held on Monday, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. RJD has already announced its support for opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Tejashwi Yadav is not the first politician to have criticised Murmu. Recently, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar stirred a controversy after he said Murmu represents a very evil philosophy of India and should not be made a symbol of adivasi. As the comment led to a political storm, the Congress leader clarified that he always maintained that Murmu was a decent woman and his criticism was not about Murmu but the BJP-RSS ideology.

The Congress's Puducherry unit earlier called Murmu a 'dummy President' after her name was announced as the NDA's presidential candidate.

Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha has issued a video and said the election is taking place under extraordinary circumstances. "The country is facing multiple problems on various fronts. But the most important problem we are facing is the problem of safeguarding and protecting our constitution," he said adding that the election is not a contest between two individuals but two ideologies.

Droupadi Murmu was a national executive member of BJP's ST Morcha from 2013 to 2015 and served as BJP district chief of Mayurbhanj (West) in 2010 and 2013. Between 2006 and 2009, she was chief of BJP's ST Morcha in Odisha. She was a member of the national executive of BJP ST Morcha from 2002 to 2009.

