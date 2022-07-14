BJP hits out at Congress over remark on Droupadi Murmu

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar sparked a controversy on Wednesday when he said that the National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is a “decent person” but “represents an evil philosophy” -- a remark which drew sharp reaction from the Union government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to news agency ANI on Tuesday, the Congress leader said: “It’s not about Droupadi Murmu. Yashwant Sinha is also a good candidate and Murmu is also a decent person. But she represents a very evil philosophy of India. We should not make her a symbol of Adivasi (tribals). We have President Ram Nath Kovind, but Hathras happened. Has he said a word? The condition of Scheduled Castes has become worse.” President Kovind belongs to the SC community.

The Opposition has fielded Sinha in the election though Murmu is set to be elected to India’s highest office.

The BJP and the Centre hit back sharply at Kumar’s remarks.Union minister of tribal affairs, Arjun Munda, said that the entire Congress party should apologise. “Ajoy Kumar shows his anger in not being able to do anything. The entire Congress should apologise to the country for this statement. Tribal society has lived with a proud history before independence and has been continuously struggling after independence as the tribes were not recognised by Congress even after being in power for a long time,” Munda said.

BJP’s IT cell in-charge, Amit Malviya, tweeted: “At a time when the NDA, led by PM Modi, has announced Smt Draupadi Murmu, a woman from Adivasi samaj, as it’s nominee for the President’s office, a move that will significantly empower the Tribals, Congress leader calls her evil by association! Just because she is a Tribal. Shame.”