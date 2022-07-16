Ahead of prez polls, posters calling Mamata 'anti-tribal' comes up in Bengal
- Murmu is up against former union minister Yashwant Sinha, an ex-member of the BJP and Bengal's ruling Triamool Congress who was chosen by a joint opposition fronted by Mamata Banerjee.
Posters denouncing Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as being 'anti-tribal' sprouted across the state Saturday, news agency ANI said, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) steps up attacks on its rival ahead of Monday's presidential election.
The BJP has fielded ex-Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader from Odisha, as its candidate - she is featured on the posters, as is prime minister Narendra Modi. Murmu is up against former union minister Yashwant Sinha, an ex-member of the BJP and Bengal's ruling Triamool Congress who was chosen by a joint opposition fronted by Mamata Banerjee.
Droupadi Murmu is widely expected to record a comfortable win, having (on paper) already secured over 60 per cent of the votes of lawmakers across India. She will become the first member of a tribal community (only the second woman) to hold the august office.
The Murmu v Sinha contest has seen a predictable war of words between the two camps; this week the BJP lashed out at Congress leader Ajoy Kumar's 'evil philosophy' comment.
Apart from the BJP, Murmu will have support from the Biju Janata Dal of her hometown Odisha and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha from Jharkhand, which is a Congress ally.
On the other side, on Saturday Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party said it would back Sinha. "We respect Droupadi Murmu but the AAP will support the opposition candidate, Yashwant Sinha," Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said after his party's political advisory committee met.
Mamata Banerjee this week said Murmu could have been a true consenus candidate - with support across the political spectrum - had the BJP been open about its plans.
India's lawmakers will vote for the country's next president on Monday, with results due within three days. The incumbent, Ram Nath Kovind, will step down July 24.
Navi Mumbai properties in 8 wards to be geo-tagged using LIDAR technology
Over three lakh properties in eight wards in Navi Mumbai are being geo-tagged using a drone and Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) technology. “Apart from the areas where drones are not permitted, there are the village and rural belts wherein surveying can only be done manually. This is a huge challenge,” said Shirish Aradhwad, additional city engineer. For manual mapping, a specially-designed backpack equipped with scanners and cameras are being used.
Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition
The Karnataka government on Saturday withdrew its decision to ban all photography and videography activities inside government offices a day after imposing it, news agency ANI reported. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai reviewed the decision and issued orders to withdraw it with immediate effect. The ban first came into place on Friday on popular demand from government employees, as the State Government Employees Association had submitted a petition for the ban.
Thane residents donate toys at TMC health centre
Six-year-old Aarti Jadhav is happily playing with toys and driving around a toy car at the public health centre in Thane's Ghodbunder Road. Like Aarti, there are more children who are eagerly visiting the Thane Municipal Corporation health centre for treatment or vaccination. Residents from plush societies in the vicinity have donated toys for the children who visit the centre regularly. The Jadhavs are residents of Anand Nagar slums.
‘No CID pressure on Amrit Paul’: Karnataka minister on PSI recruitment probe
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said the state government is investigating the police sub-inspector recruitment case seriously and the Crime Investigation Department has been given full freedom to probe the case. This comes a day after the Karnataka Police sought court permission to conduct a narco-analysis test on Amrit Paul (arrested ADGP). Paul was arrested on July 4 and is in police custody since then.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to seek opinion from IIT (B) for solution to potholes
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will be seeking an opinion from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, to find a solution for the deteriorating condition of the four flyovers on the 15km-long Thane-Belapur Road. The engineering department is looking for a long-term solution for this road that is a crucial link between Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. NMMC and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation had undertaken ₹231Cr worth concretisation work of the road in 2018.
