On flood assessment tour, Nitish Kumar gets into a boat with NDRF personnel

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday conducted and aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Darbhanga district before getting into a boat with NDRF personnel to assess the situation in Kusheswar Asthan block.

The chief minister also announced a financial aid of ₹6,000 to the families affected by the flood.

He highlighted that some of areas in the north Bihar that he surveyed were badly affected by the flood.

"The state government is continuously monitoring the situation of affected areas. Every time Bihar gets flooded during the monsoon season. The government is planning something to control the water level of rivers in Bihar. We are hoping that the plan will not make the situation worse in the future as it is now," the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Hajipur and Saran have also been affected by the flood caused by incessant rainfall in the past few weeks. Flood water have indundated homes and agricultural lands in areas along the Ganga river even as relief and rescue operations were ongoing.

At least 26 districts in Bihar have been affected by the recent flood.

The situation remained grim in Bihar as majority of rivers including Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Khiroi and Ghaghra continued to flow above the danger limit in Gopalganj, Sitamahri, Muzaffapur, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Khagaria and Siwan.

The Central Water Commission in its Tuesday evening bulletin issued a 'severe flood alert' in North Champaran district. It warned that the Burhi Gandak river is expected to rise by 5-20 cm compared to Tuesday evening.