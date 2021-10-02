Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On Gandhi Jayanti, PM Modi, other political leaders pay floral tributes at Rajghat

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia also paid their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 08:15 AM IST
PM Modi said Gandhi's principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions.(ANI/Twitter)

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary, several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at Rajghat. He said Gandhi's principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions. "Tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. The life and ideals of Pujya Bapu will continue to inspire every generation of the country to walk on the path of duty. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions," PM Modi tweeted.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tributes to Gandhi at Rajghat on this occasion. He tweeted, “On the occasion of birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi ji, paid floral tributes at his Samadhi Sthal--Rajghat. The thoughts of revered Bapu will always guide us.”

Congress president Sonia Gandhi paid floral tribute to Gandhi. “Today, hate and violence are the biggest enemies in front of us and truth and non-violence are the most powerful weapons to fight those who want to divide us, our goals can only be achieved by following our core values,” the Congress tweeted.

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia also paid their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Gujarat's Porbandar, Mahatma Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of India’s freedom struggle against British rule. This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the globe. Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence and several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

