india news

On Gandhi Jayanti, world's largest ‘Khadi national flag’ inaugurated in Leh

Published on Oct 02, 2021 11:16 AM IST
World's largest Khadi national flag, in Leh (Image credit: Doordarshan)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
The flag has a length and width of 225 feet and 150 feet, respectively, and weighs 1000 kilogram.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, on Saturday inaugurated in the Union territory a “Tiranga” made up of Khadi cloth, the largest such national flag in the world. The unveiling of the flag took place on a day when the country is observing the birth anniversary of the “Father of the Nation,” Mahatma Gandhi, with whom Khadi is synonymous.

Photos: President Kovind, PM Modi, others pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

The “Khadi national flag” has been installed in Leh, the UT's capital city. It has a length of 225 feet with a width of 150 feet and weighs 1000 kilogram, according to national broadcaster Doordarshan, which broadcast the inauguration ceremony.

 

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who is on a 2-day visit to Ladakh, attended the event, along with several senior Army officials.

Meanwhile, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya described the unveiling as a “moment of great pride for India.” Mandaviya tweeted, “On Gandhi Ji's Jayanti, the world's largest Khadi Tiranga is unveiled in Leh, Ladakh. I salute this gesture which commemorates Bapu's memory, promotes Indian artisans, and also honours the nation.”

 

Saturday marks the 152nd birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, known in India, and across the globe as Mahatma Gandhi. The freedom fighter, who was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, was a peace activist renowned for his non-violent means of demonstrations against the British rule.

Leaders took to social media to pay homage to Gandhi, with many also visiting his resting place Rajghat in Delhi to offer floral tributes.

 

 

Topics
ladakh national flag khadi gandhi jayanti
