Photos: President Kovind, PM Modi, others pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: A prayer meeting being held at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat to mark the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.&nbsp;( ANI)
Updated on Oct 02, 2021 11:10 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com
  • Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat. He adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind, vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders paid tributes to one of the most revered leaders who fought for our freedom struggle. PM Modi said Gandhi’s life and ideas will inspire every generation to walk the path of their duties. Many leaders, including PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi, also visited Raj Ghat to pay homage to the freedom fighter. An interfaith prayer meeting was also held at Raj Ghat, where Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs were sung. 

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against British rule. This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary is also celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seen paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.&nbsp;( PTI)
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to iconic leader Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Rajghat, the Gandhi memorial, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.&nbsp;( AP)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Lucknow on his 152nd birth anniversary.&nbsp;( ANI)
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi.&nbsp;(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi.&nbsp;( PTI)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by offering flowers to the statue of Gandhi in Jaipur to mark the occasion.&nbsp;( ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi, “Only one Satyagrahi is enough for victory,” Rahul tweets a quote by Mahatma Gandhi.&nbsp;( PTI)
