Photos: President Kovind, PM Modi, others pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi
On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind, vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders paid tributes to one of the most revered leaders who fought for our freedom struggle. PM Modi said Gandhi’s life and ideas will inspire every generation to walk the path of their duties. Many leaders, including PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi, also visited Raj Ghat to pay homage to the freedom fighter. An interfaith prayer meeting was also held at Raj Ghat, where Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs were sung.
Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against British rule. This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary is also celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence.