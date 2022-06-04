Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / On Gujarat woman's Sologamy plan, BJP leader says it's 'against Hinduism'; will reduce Hindu population
india news

On Gujarat woman's Sologamy plan, BJP leader says it's 'against Hinduism'; will reduce Hindu population

BJP leader Sunita Shukla said marrying self is not alowed in Hinduism and such marriages will reduce the population of the Hindus. 
Kshama Bindu is set to marry herself on June 11 at the Harihareshwar temple in Vadodara. (Sourced)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 08:19 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

After Congress leader Milind Deora, now BJP leader Sunita Shukla, a former deputy mayor of Vadodara in Gujarat, has expressed objection to the announcement of 24-year-old Kshama Bindu that she will marry herself on June 11 at the Harihareshwar temple in Vadodara, in an act of 'sologamy' inspired by Canadian web series 'Anne with an E'.

BJP leader Sunita Shukla said such marriages are against Hinduism and will reduce the population of Hindus. "I am against the choice of the venue. She will not be allowed to marry herself in any temple," she said.

 

This comes after former Union minister and Maharashtra Congress leader termed this news of a woman wanting to marry herself as 'wokeness' bordering on insanity. "Let's hope it stays far, far away from India," Milind Deora tweeted receiving backlash from social media users.

RELATED STORIES

Bindu said her idea of self-marriage is a commitment to herself as every woman wants to be a bride but not a wife. Her sologamy will also not involve any legal process. “I think women marrying themselves might seem incredibly threatening because it looks like we are saying men are irrelevant, but we are actually just saying that we matter," Bindu said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gujarat marriage
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP