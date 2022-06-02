Sologamy: Gujarat Woman to marry herself on June 11

Ahmedabad: Kshama Bindu, 24, is preparing for her wedding on June 11 like any other bride but the invitation for it has just one name -- her own. A recruiter with a Pune-based company, Bindu said she is dedicating her life to self-love and opting for self-marriage or sologamy inspired by the Canadian web series “Anne with an E”.

“Self-marriage is a commitment to being there for yourself, to choosing the livelihood and lifestyle that will help you grow and blossom into the most alive, beautiful, and deeply happy person you can be,” said Bindu.

Bindu, who is from Gujarat’s Vadodara, said one dialogue from the web series particularly interested her: “Every woman wants to be a bride but not a wife.” She added marrying herself is to recognise her adulthood.

Bindu said her sologamy would not involve a legal process. “...you would not get any tax breaks for marrying yourself. It is more a rebuke of tradition,” she said quoting Rebecca Traister, the author of “All the Single Ladies: Unmarried Women and the Rise of an Independent Nation.”

She said she used to say affirmation and wedding vow to herself in a mirror. “... the idea stayed with me but I never had the courage to actually do it in reality until now.”

Bindu said sologamy is symbolic and her family and friends have been supportive. “I think women marrying themselves might seem incredibly threatening because it looks like we are saying men are irrelevant, but we are actually just saying that we matter.”

She said the stigma for single women remains. “In this modern era of same-sex marriages...it is no longer necessary to conform to societal norms of what a marriage or a wedding should be. We are not some kind of en masse movement of weird, narcissistic women or cult,” said Bidu.