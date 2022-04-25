Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / On Hanuman Chalisa row, Shiv Sena attacks BJP: 'Hindutva culture, not chaos'
india news

On Hanuman Chalisa row, Shiv Sena attacks BJP: 'Hindutva culture, not chaos'

Hanuman Chalisa row: The MP-MLA Rana couple was arrested in Mumbai on Saturday after giving threat to the chief minister. 
Independent Lok Sabha MP from Amravati Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband and Independent MLA. (ANI Photo)(Deepak Salvi)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 10:19 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Hindutva is culture, and not chaos, Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece - Saamana - on Monday, attacking the BJP over the standoff between Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the MP-MLA Rana couple that escalated over the weekend.

"The ruckus that the Bharatiya Janata Party has started in the name of Hindutva at the moment cannot be supported. Hindutva is culture... not chaos. The Rana couple are lawmakers from Amravati. It can't be said which party's flag will they raise," reads the article.

Amravati MP Navneet Kaur and her husband - MLA Ravi Rana - were arrested over the weekend over allegedly inciting the public after they warned to chant Hindu hymn Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’, the CM's residence in a challenge to his stand on Hindutva. 

Targeting the MP, the Sena said in its article: "She had refused to be sworn in the name of Ram and then she wanted to chant Hanuman Chalisa at Matoshree... and then BJP leaders started supporting her. This is surprising."

RELATED STORIES

"This should rather be done at a national level. They should go to the residence of Lok Sabha speaker Om Prakash Birla, Prime minister and home minister’s esidence... Uddhav Thackeray is just leading one state," it further said, taking a swipe.

Alleging that Navneet Kaur fought the election with false documents, the party - ruling the state in coalition with the Congress and the NCP - claimed that the controversy was “a BJP plot”.

"Mumbai Police has sent a detailed report to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes against Rana's false caste certificate. So it is natural for the Rana couple to create a ruckus against the Mumbai Police," it said.

Referring to the BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's claims that he was attacked by "Shiv Sena goons" when he went to meet the Rana couple at a Mumbai police station, the party - in its editorial - has said that the anger erupted because he is an accused in a case linked to INS Vikrant.

"The Center has provided a special security cover to the accused in the INS Vikrant case. The Center has also provided separate security to Navneet Kaur Rana, who reached the Lok Sabha through a fake caste certificate. There seems to be an offer in the market that 'speak against the Thackeray government and get Centre's security'. This will destroy the rule of law!"

The Rana couple on Saturday was arrested after they said they would back off from the protest, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

PM Modi was in Mumbai to receive the Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar award on Sunday but the chief minister was not present at the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
shiv sena maharashtra
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP