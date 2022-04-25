On Hanuman Chalisa row, Shiv Sena attacks BJP: 'Hindutva culture, not chaos'

Hindutva is culture, and not chaos, Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece - Saamana - on Monday, attacking the BJP over the standoff between Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the MP-MLA Rana couple that escalated over the weekend.

"The ruckus that the Bharatiya Janata Party has started in the name of Hindutva at the moment cannot be supported. Hindutva is culture... not chaos. The Rana couple are lawmakers from Amravati. It can't be said which party's flag will they raise," reads the article.

Amravati MP Navneet Kaur and her husband - MLA Ravi Rana - were arrested over the weekend over allegedly inciting the public after they warned to chant Hindu hymn Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’, the CM's residence in a challenge to his stand on Hindutva.

Targeting the MP, the Sena said in its article: "She had refused to be sworn in the name of Ram and then she wanted to chant Hanuman Chalisa at Matoshree... and then BJP leaders started supporting her. This is surprising."

"This should rather be done at a national level. They should go to the residence of Lok Sabha speaker Om Prakash Birla, Prime minister and home minister’s esidence... Uddhav Thackeray is just leading one state," it further said, taking a swipe.

Alleging that Navneet Kaur fought the election with false documents, the party - ruling the state in coalition with the Congress and the NCP - claimed that the controversy was “a BJP plot”.

"Mumbai Police has sent a detailed report to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes against Rana's false caste certificate. So it is natural for the Rana couple to create a ruckus against the Mumbai Police," it said.

Referring to the BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's claims that he was attacked by "Shiv Sena goons" when he went to meet the Rana couple at a Mumbai police station, the party - in its editorial - has said that the anger erupted because he is an accused in a case linked to INS Vikrant.

"The Center has provided a special security cover to the accused in the INS Vikrant case. The Center has also provided separate security to Navneet Kaur Rana, who reached the Lok Sabha through a fake caste certificate. There seems to be an offer in the market that 'speak against the Thackeray government and get Centre's security'. This will destroy the rule of law!"

The Rana couple on Saturday was arrested after they said they would back off from the protest, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

PM Modi was in Mumbai to receive the Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar award on Sunday but the chief minister was not present at the event.

