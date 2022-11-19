On his birthday, Kiren Rijiju thanks PM Modi for new airport in Arunachal

Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, on Saturday, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating first greenfield airport, the Donyi Polo airport, in Itanagar. “It was our dream to have an airport in our state's capital, today that dream has come true with the efforts of PM Modi. He gave special directions for building this airport”, Rijiju was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

PM Modi also extended birthday wishes to Rijiju, and prayed for the latter's long and healthy life. “Birthday wishes to our energetic law minister @KirenRijiju Ji. He is making notable efforts to further strengthen our judicial system. He is also passionate about the progress of Arunachal Pradesh. Praying for his long and healthy life", Modi tweeted.

Donyi Polo airport, the first greenfield facility in the northeastern state, is located at Hollongi, around 15 kilometres from the state capital Itanagar, and will link the border state with other Indian cities with commercial flights as well as other parts of Arunachal Pradesh through helicopter services.

The airport's foundation stone was laid by Modi on February 2019.

The airport has been developed in an area of over 690 acres, at a cost of more than ₹640 crore. With a 2,300 m runway, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations.

It will have eight check-in counters and can accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours. There is no airport in Arunachal Pradesh. The closest facility is at Lilabari airport, 80 km away in Assam's north Lakhimpur district.

There are a few advanced landing grounds in the state, including in Pasighat and Tezu. Spread over 4,100 sq m area, Donyi Polo airport will be equipped with all modern facilities for passengers.

After the inauguration ceremony of the airport, Modi said that the government is dedicated to serving the north-east sector. "From culture to agriculture, from commerce to connectivity, the development of north-east has become our top priority," the prime minister said

The name of the airport reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and its age-old indigenous reverence to the Sun ('Donyi') and the Moon ('Polo').

