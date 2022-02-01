Union Budget: This is what Amit Shah and Kiren Rijju say on new scheme for northeast

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the proposal for the launch of a new scheme for the northeast, named PM Development Initiative for North East, as announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget tabled in Parliament.

Taking to Twitter, the Union minister wrote, “The development of the North-eastern region has always been the top priority of the Modi govt. The announcement of the ‘PM Development Initiative’ for the Northeast will go a long way in realising PM Modi’s vision of a prosperous northeast”.

Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, said the new initiative will be implemented through the Northeast Council. He added the scheme will fund the infrastructure in the spirit of PM Gati Shakti as well as the social development projects based on the needs in the region. “A New Scheme - PM's Development Initiative for the NORTH-EAST will be implemented through the North-East Council. It will fund the infrastructure in the spirit of PM Gati Shakti as well as the social development projects based on the needs in the NE,” he wrote on Twitter.

Speaking on the new scheme, Sitharaman said villages on the northern border will be covered under a new vibrant village programme to enhance development and ₹1,500 crore has been allocated for the same.

The scheme will stipulate livelihood activities for youth and women in the region, the finance minister said.

"This scheme is not a substitute for the existing Centre or state schemes," she added.

In his address on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind had said his government is committed to ensuring better infrastructure and connectivity in the northeastern states.

"Rail and air connectivity are no longer a dream for the people of the northeast, they are now able to experience them in reality. It is a matter of pride for the country that all the capitals of the northeastern states are now being brought on the railway map with the efforts of my government," Kovind said in Parliament.