On IAS officer Tina Dabi’s Jaisalmer post, her Instagram fans say this

IAS Officer Tina Dabi, whose fan following on social media has only been on an upward trend, was once again showered with appreciation from her Instagram followers on her recent Jaisalmer posts. The famous IAS officer who has 16 lakh followers on Instagram was garnered with love from followers for the ‘Jaisalmer in monsoon’ post, who claimed that she brought luck to the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tina Dabi posted a series of photos on Wednesday praising the scenic beauty of Jaisalmer during monsoon. “ Who will believe this is a desert? Jaisalmer in monsoon. This is how beautiful the various parts of the district are looking after receiving record breaking rainfall in the last month,”she said in the post.

A user commented on her Instagram post saying, Jaisalmer is lucky to have her as the district magistrate.

“Exactly madm jb aapne join kiya uske baad se barish khub hui or hm bhi yhi bat kr rahe the k tina mam to books k facts pr vishwas krna chhod dengi…kyunki aapne to jaisalmer k baare me iska ulta hi pdha hoga…thanku mam…our luckiest DM mam…(Madam, ever since you took charge, it has been raining here, and we were just discussing that you will stop believing in the textbooks that you have read…because you must have read the complete opposite of this about jaisalmer…thank you, our luckiest DM ma’am),” wrote the user in the comments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"This is our incredible rajasthan..." said another user.

“Koi yakin nahi karega, Jaisalmer ke paas sabse ache collector hai (No one will believe but Jaisalmer have the best collector),” wrote another.

However, in one of the comments, a user poked fun at her question saying it was just climate change. “Madam climate change kahte h ise”, the user said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tina Dabi took charge as district collector of Jaisalmer in July after a recent reshuffle. Before this role, Tina Dabi was serving as a joint secretary in the finance department under the Rajasthan government.

Tina Dabi first hit the headlines after she topped the UPSC exam in 2015. She was the first Dalit to top the civil services exam.

Early this year, she married a fellow IAS officer, Dr Pradeep Gawande, who also was transferred to Udaipur as the managing director of Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Limited -- after their marriage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON