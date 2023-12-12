On if she lost 'CM post due to Vasundhara Raje' query, Diya Kumari's curt reply

Jaipur: Rajasthan's new deputy chief minister-elect Diya Kumari on Tuesday reacted to the speculation that she was ignored for the chief minister's post due to her alleged conflict with former CM Vasundhara Raje, saying she “didn't want to comment on such things”. The MP-turned-MLA, who was being counted among the frontrunners for the chief ministerial post, however, said she received the “blessings” of Vasundhara Raje.

Diya Kumari addresses the media after BJP Legislature Party meeting, in Jaipur.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both Raje and Kumari belong to erstwhile royal families of Rajasthan. Kumari, who won her first assembly election in 2013, is fast emerging as a towering BJP leader in Rajasthan.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Raje, Kumari, Kirodi Lal Meena, Balak Nath and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's names were among the reported frontrunners for the coveted post. However, like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the BJP sprung a surprise as it selected first-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma as the new chief minister of the state.

Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa have been selected as the two deputy chief ministers.

"I don't comment on such things. All of us have worked together. She was there too, I received her blessings too," Kumari said when a journalist asked about speculation of a strife with Vasundhara Raje.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"PM Narendra Modi cares for women and policies have been framed by keeping them in focus. Today, trust has been shown in me. So, I would like to thank PM Modi, the party's national president, Home Minister, Defence Minister, state president, all incharges and everyone else for considering me eligible for this and giving me this responsibility...I am grateful and happy to have received this opportunity. We will work together," she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma, BJP's pick for Rajasthan chief minister? Check wealth, education details

Prem Chand Bairwa said: "It can happen only in BJP where an ordinary party worker is given such a responsibility. I will work for the upliftment of Dalits and all other sections of the society."

The party announced the name of Vasudev Devnani as the Rajasthan Assembly speaker designate.

"I express gratitude to the central and state leaderships that expressed faith in me and gave me a new responsibility. I will shoulder this to the best of my abilities under the guidance of all senior leaders. Together, we will take forward the idea and tradition of Rajasthan," he said.

Also read: Rajasthan CM-elect Bhajan Lal Sharma thanks 'probable' Vasundhara Raje in first reaction

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhajan Lal Sharma, meanwhile, thanked Raje for proposing his name before the legislative party of the BJP.

With their appointment, the BJP seeks to corner Brahmin, Rajput and Dalit votes for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Who is Diya Kumari?

Diya Kumari is a second-time MLA from Rajasthan's Vidhyadhar Nagar. She is a member of the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur. She was an MLA from Sawai Madhopur in 2013. In 2019, she was elected as a Member of Parliament from Rajasthan's Rajsamand.

She is the daughter of late Sawai Bhawani Singh and Padmini Devi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON