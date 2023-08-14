On Independence Day eve, President Murmu calls on tribal community to embrace modernity

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday hailed India's GDP growth despite challenges and said a large number of people have come out of poverty in the last decade. Addressing the nation on the eve of 77th Independence Day, President Murmu lauded India's space agency ISRO for scaling new heights and setting higher benchmarks of excellence.

Talking about India's advancement in the space programme, she said the aspirations of 'new India' have infinite dimensions and that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) keeps scaling new heights and setting higher benchmarks of excellence.

"This year, ISRO launched Chandrayaan-3, and its lander named 'Vikram' and its rover named 'Pragyan' are slated to land on the moon in the next few days. It will be a proud moment for all of us, and I look forward to it," she said.

"But the mission to the moon is only a stepping stone for our future space programmes. We have to go far ahead," the president said.

She also appealed to the tribal community to enrich their traditions while embracing modernity.

“There are specific programmes to improve the conditions of tribals and encourage them to join the journey of progress. I appeal to our tribal brothers and sisters to enrich their traditions while embracing modernity.”

Murmu said India has converted challenges into opportunities and has recorded high GDP growth. "Farmers have contributed significantly to our economic growth, and the nation feels indebted to them," she said.

"Inflation at the global level remains a cause for worry. But in India, the government and the Reserve Bank have managed to contain it. The government has succeeded in protecting the common people from high inflation while also providing a more extensive security cover to the poor. The world looks up to India for global economic growth," she said.

Highlighting the significance of the G20 Summit in India, President Murmu said the grouping represents two-thirds of the world population, adding that India has a unique opportunity to help shape global discourse in the right direction.

She said India has not only regained its rightful place on the world stage, but it has also enhanced its standing in the international order.

"During my visits and interactions with members of the Indian diaspora, I have observed a new confidence in the India story. India is playing a crucial role in promoting developmental and humanitarian goals around the world," she said.

"With the G20 presidency, India can nudge decision-making in trade and finance towards equitable progress. Beyond trade and finance, matters of human development too are on the agenda," Murmu said.

