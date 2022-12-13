On India-China border clash, Congress cites 1962 debate, Owaisi attacks PM. Who said what

The opposition parties have intensified their attack on the BJP-led central government over clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunchal Pradesh. The ongoing winter session of Parliament witnessed disruption as opposition MPs submitted adjournment motion notice demanding discussion the border clash. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, said the government should make a statement on the ongoing issue.

“China has encroached upon our land. From Ladakh and Uttarakhand, they've reached Arunachal. We have the right to know government's preparation to tackle China's conspiracy," Chowdhury said, as quoted by ANI.

Demanding a discussion in the Parliament, Congress's media and publicity department chairperson Pawan Khera said Parliament held a debate during the Indo-China war of 1962 where the opposition made sharp attacks. He added that no one called Atal Bihari Vajpayee "anti-national" for taking out a march against the government in front of Parliament Street police station.

“When China enters Ladakh, the Prime Minister, while saving China, says that no one has entered. When a village of 100 houses is set up by China in Arunachal, then it is said that this is a disputed area since 1959. After all, why are Modi ji and his blind devotees always seen in defense of China?” Khera said in another tweet.

Congress MP Manish Tewari tweeted, “Question is not that Galwan Clash happened or now Yangtze clash has happened. Ques is why is it happening ?What is it Chinese really want ? Do we have a read on their intentions. It is the why that is critical. Otherwise we have a battle hardened Armed Force to take care of them.”

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in G20 Indonesia.

"Our external affairs minister S Jaishankar had said that the old relations will not be restored until peace is restored on the border, but we see that the Prime Minister of our country gets up and meets the Premier of China, why is there a need to show such weakness? China's PLA is sitting on one thousand square kilometres in Ladakh, this is the truth and our government does not say anything when American generals come and say what is happening on the border," said AIMIM chief Owaisi.

In a series of tweets, Owaisi said China increased PLA's strength along the LAC across Arunachal Pradesh by 75%, wondering why India didn't do the same.

“China has learnt from experiences at Doklam, Depsang, Galwan and Demchok that @PMOIndia will never accept this invasion and use his friendly media to spin a different story. Therefore, China continues to invade, bit by bit without making any noise,” Owaisi tweet.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in both houses of Parliament today on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang. Singh will brief the Lok Sabha at 12 noon and the Rajya Sabha at 12:30 pm on the issue, Union Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien urged Rajya Sabha's deputy chairperson to allow a discussion in the House after defence minister's statement.

