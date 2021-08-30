‘A chance to learn about Lord Krishna’s biography’: PM Modi, President Kovind extend wishes on Janmashtami

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among several leaders who on Monday wished people on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. President Kovind said Janmashtami is a chance to learn about Lord Krishna’s biography and wished that the festival brings happiness, health and prosperity in everyone’s life.

“Warm wishes to all the citizens on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. The festival is a chance to learn about Lord Krishna’s biography and devote oneself to his messages. I wish that this festival brings happiness, health and prosperity in everyone’s life,” Kovind wrote on Twitter.

“Greetings to you all on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami,” Prime Minister Modi also tweeted.

“Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Hail lord krishna!” Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted.

Also referred to as Gokulashtami, Janmashtami is one of the biggest festivals in India and is celebrated with enthusiasm and vigour across the country. The festival is particularly observed in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura and Vrindavan as people observe fast and decorate their houses and temples.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in the country, states and Union Territories (UTs) are observing the festival in accordance with some virus-related norms to ensure the situation does not get out of hand.

The Delhi Police on Sunday urged all residents of the national capital to celebrate Janmashtami in their homes and avoid gatherings at temples in the city. Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said action will be taken against those who violate the guidelines.

In Gujarat, the state government announced relaxation in night curfew timings but urged residents to ensure that social distancing is followed at the celebration venues. On Monday, volunteers at the Iskcon temple in Surat were ensuring that Covid-appropriate and eco-friendly arrangements were made for the celebration.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also allowed relaxation in its ongoing night curfew on Monday and Tuesday due to Janmashtami. Additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthy said on Sunday that all Covid-19 protocols must be followed during the celebration, adding people must wear masks and use hand sanitisers.